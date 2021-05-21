Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Receipt of Consents Required to Extend the Maturity of its Debt to May 2023

The Debentures will mature on the date that is two (2) years from the date of issuance and shall bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable and compounded annually. The principal sum of the Debentures, or any portion thereof, may be converted into units (the “Units”) of the Company at a conversion price of $0.30 per Unit, commencing on the date that is six (6) months from the date that the Debentures are issued (the “Conversion Commencement Date”). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (a “Conversion Share”) and one share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (a “Warrant Share”) in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date that the Warrants are issued. In the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), or any other stock exchange on which the Company’s common shares are then listed, is equal to or greater than $0.90 for a period of 30 consecutive trading days, the Debentures shall automatically convert into Units of the Company at a rate of one Unit for each $0.30 of outstanding principal sum. If the Debentures are automatically converted, any accrued but unpaid interest shall be paid in cash. The Company shall have the right, at its discretion and on the date that is the day before the Conversion Commencement Date, to redeem up to one-half (50%) of the outstanding principal sum of any Debenture (the “Redemption Amount”) upon paying to the holder the Redemption Amount, in cash, and any accrued but unpaid interest thereon up to the date of redemption.