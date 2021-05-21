newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Soundform Connect is a plug-and-play audio adaptor that'll turn your old stereo into an AirPlay 2 speaker

By Chris Kerr Follow @@kerrblimey
Stuff.tv
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Soundform Connect (£89) is a new audio adapter from Belkin that can turn standard stereo systems into Apple AirPlay 2-enabled speakers. The little adapter that could is equipped with both optical and 3.5mm outputs that allow it to connect with any speaker or receiver with an audio input, including that vintage hi-fi nestled in the corner of your lounge. Once it's plugged in and powered on, the Soundform Connect can use AirPlay 2 pairing to connect with and stream music from a range of iOS and Mac devices. It's even capable of slotting into a multi-room setup with other AirPlay 2-enabled speakers, and supports CD-quality sample rates of 16-bit, 44,100 Hz (44.1 kHz) resolution. Belkin says the Soundform Connect is coming soon.

www.stuff.tv
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airplay#Stereo#Audio#Apple Devices#Ios#New Music#Airplay#Standard Stereo Systems#Mac Devices#Cd Quality Sample Rates#Vintage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Music
Related
Musickentlive.news

Audio-connected LED mask interacts with music and sound in real time

BRIT Awards 2021 headline sponsor Mastercard has created the first ever audio connected LED face mask that interacts and illuminates in response to music and environmental sounds in real time. The development comes after research commissioned by Mastercard found that after a year of wearing face masks, 38% of UK...
ElectronicsGuitar World Magazine

Walrus Audio Mako Series R1 High-Fidelity Stereo Reverb review

A compact yet versatile reverb offering the conventional alongside the esoteric with practical operation for onstage use. Walrus Audio Mako Series R1 High-Fidelity Stereo Reverb deals. We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. powered by. Typically, you’d find elaborate graphic designs on Walrus Audio pedals,...
ElectronicsWSLS

Turn your house into a smart home with this $20 light switch

As you build, remodel, design and decorate your dream home, even if that just means making small adjustments and improvements to your current one, adding smart technology is a great way to make your life easier while saving energy. Luckily, you don’t have to have a robot butler or sky-high budget to have a smart home. Small adjustments like automated and voice-activated lights can make all the difference.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Grab a refurbished Sonos Play:1 smart speaker on sale for $100

The Sonos website has a limited quantity of Sonos Play:1 smart speakers on sale for $99.99 in refurbished condition. These are older Sonos speakers that have since been replaced by the Sonos One, but the latter speaker sells for $159 refurbished and for as much as $200 new. Despite the Play:1 being discontinued, it's still very similar to the newer speaker with the biggest difference being the Sonos One actually has voice assistants built in while the Play:1 has to rely on external devices for voice control.
ElectronicsTechHive

Astell&Kern USB-C Dual DAC Cable review: A plug-n-play audio upgrade for everyone except iOS users

More and more manufacturers are following Apple’s lead and dropping 3.5mm analog headphone jacks from their small electronic devices. Computer manufacturers, meanwhile, typically treat audio as an afterthought. Sure, you’ll find a headphone jack on your laptop or desktop machine, but the audio circuitry feeding it is invariably one of the cheapest components on that product’s bill of materials.
Electronicsimore.com

Naim's new headphone amp comes with AirPlay 2 support built in

Naim has announced the Uniti Atom Headphone Edition amplifier, priced at almost $3,300. The amplifier doesn't need a computer and supports AirPlay 2. Naim is a name that high-end audio lovers are very familiar with and the company just announced the Uniti Atom Headphone Edition amplifier. A gorgeous, no doubt heavy box of tricks, this thing isn't your typical headphone amplifier – as Naim is keen to point out.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

Bone Conduction Headphones Let You Focus Without Blocking Out the World

When you're deep into an important project, you don't want distractions. But at the same time, when you're the big boss, people need to be able to get to you if they need answers or decisions made from the top. That's why bone conduction headphones make so much sense for decision-making entrepreneurs. They sound great to help you get in the zone, but they don't completely isolate you from the outside world.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Zuma launches combined AirPlay 2 smart speaker and ceiling light

Initially offered in the UK, the Zuma Lumisonic is a ceiling light fixture that incorporates a smart speaker with AirPlay 2. New UK and San Francisco-based technology firm Zuma has launched Lumisonic, a voice-controlled smart speaker that comes as part of a ceiling light fixture. Alongside the loudspeaker, it features a low energy LED light that the makers claim creates a circadian rhythm and mood lighting experience. "There are many smart products on the market today that do one thing - be that audio, or lighting or security - they don't integrate with each other easily, if at all," said Morten Warren, founder and CEO of Zuma in a press statement. "Our vision is that through consolidating these core applications into a single integrated platform people can easily transform their living spaces in imaginative ways."
Electronicsrecordingmag.com

PreSonus MicroStation BT Provides Stereo Bluetooth Reception and More for Studio and Consumer Speakers

Home » News » PreSonus MicroStation BT Provides Stereo Bluetooth Reception and More for Studio and Consumer Speakers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana—January 2021… Compact, convenient, and stylish, the new PreSonus® MicroStation BT Bluetooth® 5.0 stereo monitor controller receives audio from a phone, tablet, or other Bluetooth source and feeds it to your full-range powered speakers. The MicroStation BT also can be hardwired to a powered subwoofer to create a 2.1 listening environment.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

3D-Printed Case Lets You Attach an AirTag to Your Apple TV Remote

Etsy user PrintSpiredDesigns has capitalized on the opportunity with a new 3D printed, made-to-order AirTag case for the original Siri Remote. The remote slides into the top side of the case, while an AirTag can be placed into an opening on the bottom, allowing the location of the remote to be tracked in the Find My app on Apple devices.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earbuds Coming Next Month

Nothing, Carl Pei’s new company, has just announced that it will announce “Ear 1” wireless earbuds next month. These will be true wireless earbuds (TWS), by the way, and based on what has been said, they’ll offer a rather unique design. The Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds are coming,...
RetailNeowin

Save 58% off this Jamo I/O 3S 2-Way Bass Reflex Outdoor Stereo Speaker

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Gear + Gadgets section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 58% off this Jamo I/O 3S 2-Way Bass Reflex Stereo Speaker. With a powerful 5.25" woofer and two 1" tweeters, this speaker is engineered to deliver consistent superior sound for years to come.
Electronicstheridgefieldpress.com

Give your phone the gift of life with Anker's massive power sale

Nothing dictates the way your day can go like your cell phone’s battery life. A fully-charged iPhone can make you feel like a king just as easily as 2% battery guts you of confidence. That’s why Amazon’s big sale on Anker power banks and lightning cables gets us so amped up.