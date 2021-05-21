Silver Elephant To Pause Sunawayo Payments and Exploration
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('Silver Elephant' or 'the Company') (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that it has suspended the Sunawayo property installment payments pending verification of the status of Sunawayo title and environmental permit (held by the Vendors as defined below) with authorities. The Company acquired its interest to the Sunawayo Project pursuant to a sales and purchase agreement executed with certain Vendors dated August 25, 2020 (the 'SPA').