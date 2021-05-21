Just 15 COVID-19 cases detected from 58,000 attendees of UK trial events, report shows

Learn more about the UK’s COVID Travel Testing Package if you wish to enter and travel to England in your future summer vacation. We all want to travel now. Wherever you are, it doesn’t matter what country you’re from, and I know that you are just waiting for everything to get back to normal so that you can start exploring the world again. The bad news is that we still don’t know when it will end, and some countries still banned other travelers from entering their territory. The good news is, scientists have already provided vaccines in hopes that we can get back to our normal lives earlier than we would expect.