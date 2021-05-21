Just 15 COVID-19 cases detected from 58,000 attendees of UK trial events, report shows
Just 15 COVID-19 cases have been detected from 58,000 attendees of UK trial events, new reports show. Earlier this year, the UK government announced its Events Research Programme. Throughout April and May, volunteers attended trial events at nightclubs, stadiums, theatres, concerts and other events venues to establish what kind of coronavirus testing regime and safety measures need to be in place before business is resumed.djmag.com