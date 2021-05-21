newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Just 15 COVID-19 cases detected from 58,000 attendees of UK trial events, report shows

By Amy Fielding
djmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust 15 COVID-19 cases have been detected from 58,000 attendees of UK trial events, new reports show. Earlier this year, the UK government announced its Events Research Programme. Throughout April and May, volunteers attended trial events at nightclubs, stadiums, theatres, concerts and other events venues to establish what kind of coronavirus testing regime and safety measures need to be in place before business is resumed.

djmag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Uk#Camping#Volunteers#Nightclubs#Events Research Programme#Pcr#The Uk Government#Sage#The Telegraph#Uk Trial Events#Concerts#Government Run Trials#Major Factors#Theatres#London#Covid Tested Audiences#Doctors#Wembley Stadium#Bramley Moore Dock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK reports 2,474 more COVID-19 cases, 20 further deaths

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday reported an additional 2,474 cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test as the total number of people to have received the first dose of a vaccine reached 35,587,348, according to official data. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Britain reported another 2,047 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and another 5 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. Government data also showed 35,188,981 people had received their first dose of a COVID vaccine and 17,214,436 had both shots. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
TravelTwo Monkeys Travel

Travel to The UK: What and Why You Should Have a Travel Testing Package

Learn more about the UK’s COVID Travel Testing Package if you wish to enter and travel to England in your future summer vacation. We all want to travel now. Wherever you are, it doesn’t matter what country you’re from, and I know that you are just waiting for everything to get back to normal so that you can start exploring the world again. The bad news is that we still don’t know when it will end, and some countries still banned other travelers from entering their territory. The good news is, scientists have already provided vaccines in hopes that we can get back to our normal lives earlier than we would expect.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Fears Australia faces a new Covid threat when flights from India resume because fake tests allowing positive cases to avoid detection cost just $35

Covid could easily leak into Australia when flights from India resume because fake or inaccurate test results are so easy to obtain, ex-pat Aussies fear. Scott Morrison announced 'facilitated commercial flights' from Covid-ravaged India would resume in a week, with 1,000 vulnerable Australians at the front of the queue. The...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

UK to be Covid-free this summer, says vaccine chief

Covid-19 will no longer be circulating in the UK by late summer, according to the outgoing head of the country’s vaccine taskforce.Clive Dix predicted this would be the case “sometime in August”, in an interview with The Telegraph.Mr Dix, who became interim head of the Vaccine Taskforce (VTF) last December, said he expected all adults to have been vaccinated at least once by the end of July.By this time, “we’ll have probably protected the population from all the variants that are known”, he said. Mr Dix, who stepped down from his role on the VTF last week, added: “We’ll...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Britain Set To Ease Covid-19 Lockdown, But Huge India Outbreak Persists

Britain on Monday was set to announce a further easing of its coronavirus lockdown, joining several European nations in gradually reopening their economies, but India remained in the grip of a devastating outbreak. Rapid vaccination programmes have allowed a number of wealthy nations to start taking steps towards normality, but...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

UK red list countries: Full list of nations as Maldives and Turkey added

Eleven months after the coronavirus pandemic began, the UK government introduced mandatory hotel quarantine for all arrivals from selected “high-risk” countries. The tighter travel restrictions are designed to reduce the introduction and transmission of new variants of the virus.The strategy of using quarantine hotels or other government-mandated facilities where travellers must self-isolate has already proven successful in other countries including Singapore, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand.From 17 May, international travel has been given the official go-ahead in England by the Global Travel Taskforce, subject to a traffic light system. The new rules mean each country or region will be...
Worldwibqam.com

Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID vaccinated foreign visitors

LONDON (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that foreign visitors arriving by air from most countries will no longer need to quarantine if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Visitors from 20 other countries – including the United States, India, Britain, Germany, France and the United Arab Emirates – remain banned from entering the kingdom, however, under measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
WorldLife Style Extra

UPDATE: Nearly 3,000 cases of Indian Covid-19 variant in UK

(Alliance News) - Almost 3,000 cases of the Indian coronavirus variant of concern have been identified in the UK, an increase of 600 since Monday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs that surge testing and extra vaccine supplies were being deployed in a series of areas to control the spread of the highly-transmissible strain.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Sadiq Khan urges ministers to offer jabs to younger people in ‘pockets’ of London where Indian variant detected

Sadiq Khan has called on the government to be “nimble” in the vaccine rollout and offer jabs to younger people in areas of London where the new variant first detected in India is more prevalent.The London mayor said he had asked both the health secretary, Matt Hancock, and the vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, for the “flexibility to give younger people the vaccine in those parts of London concerned about the strain”.Health chiefs in Greater Manchester have already requested permission from government to vaccinate everyone over the age of 16 in Bolton where armed services personnel have been deployed to...
Public Health104.1 WIKY

UK begins ‘booster’ shot trial of 7 different COVID-19 vaccines

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain launched a nationwide study on Wednesday to explore whether giving a third dose “booster” shot of coronavirus vaccines would be safe and effective in extending immune protection against COVID-19. The trial, which aims to recruit nearly 3,000 participants, will look at seven different COVID-19 shots, some of which are already approved by regulators and in wide use and others that are still in development.
SoccerWashington Times

U.K. set to ease COVID-19 lockdown measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom on Monday as his government downgrades the risk of transmission. Pubs will be able to serve customers indoors again and people will be able to meet in groups of 30 outdoors. Up to six people can mingle indoors instead of strictly adhering to their household “bubbles,” according to the BBC.
TravelBBC

Covid-19: India variant concerns and Wales advises only 'essential' overseas travel

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Second vaccine jabs could be given earlier and local restrictions imposed to tackle the Indian Covid variant in badly hit areas, the UK government says, after cases more than doubled to 1,313 in a week. The Department of Health and Social Care says "economic or social" restrictions could be imposed in parts of England, if any variant "escapes the vaccine". However, there's "no firm evidence yet" to show that's the case with the Indian variant, or that it has any greater impact on severity of disease.