Blackwell, OK

City of Blackwell and Grand Lake Mental Health Center discuss new mental health facility

By Jake Goodman
poncapost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Greenfield and the city administrative staff met today with Larry Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Lake Mental Health Center (“GLMHC”). The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the former Houston School location as the site of their proposed 24/7 mental health facility and crisis center. Approximately fifty...

Kay County, OKPonca City News

Kay County Free Fair Board Special Meeting

Body May 3, 2021 a special meeting was held at the Kay County Court House for a restructuring election of the Kay County Free Fair Board. The meeting was also to fill two seats for the two-year terms on the board, with two members stepping down. Prior to the special...
Kay County, OKPonca City News

How to age in place

Body If you are wearing glasses to read this, you are using an assistive device. Sixty-one million adults in the United States live with a disability. This makes it difficult to manage every day activities. Two in five adults age 65 years and older have a disability. The disabilities fall into four major categories: cognitive problems, hearing difficulty, physical limitations, and visual impairments.
Kay County, OKponcapost.com

PCPS shares COVID-19 update for week of April 27

The week of April 26, PCPS had one contact tracing investigation at Lincoln Elementary, which affected 28 individuals. Another COVID Contact Tracing Investigation occurred over the weekend at West Middle School. Parents were notified and isolations and quarantines will begin on Monday, May 3, 2021. The West data will be reported with next week’s totals. We have seen great improvements with positive cases affecting individuals at school. However, If your child is symptomatic, please do not send them to school, and take them for COVID-19 testing. If they have tested for COVID, please do not send them to school until the results are returned. PCPS will provide Distance Learning to your child while symptomatic or awaiting test results. With lower risk levels, we have had very few exposures at school the last month. Please remain diligent to ensure no further exposures occur at school. PCPS will continue to follow CDC Quarantine Guidelines for the remainder of the school year.
Kay County, OKponcacitynow.com

Kay County Retired Educators to meet 25 May

The Kay County Retired Educators Association will be meeting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Lake Ponca Shelter House #3. The meeting will begin with a short business meeting at 10:30 a.m. followed by a time to share a meal and renew friendships. The KCREA is open to any retired educator or support staff in Kay County and is the local affiliate of the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association.