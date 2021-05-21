City of Blackwell and Grand Lake Mental Health Center discuss new mental health facility

The week of April 26, PCPS had one contact tracing investigation at Lincoln Elementary, which affected 28 individuals. Another COVID Contact Tracing Investigation occurred over the weekend at West Middle School. Parents were notified and isolations and quarantines will begin on Monday, May 3, 2021. The West data will be reported with next week’s totals. We have seen great improvements with positive cases affecting individuals at school. However, If your child is symptomatic, please do not send them to school, and take them for COVID-19 testing. If they have tested for COVID, please do not send them to school until the results are returned. PCPS will provide Distance Learning to your child while symptomatic or awaiting test results. With lower risk levels, we have had very few exposures at school the last month. Please remain diligent to ensure no further exposures occur at school. PCPS will continue to follow CDC Quarantine Guidelines for the remainder of the school year.