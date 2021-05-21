newsbreak-logo
How Big Resorts Have Embraced Covid Safety

By Sherri Dalphonse
Washingtonian.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleResorts can be very big places, with hundreds of travelers from all over—not necessarily ideal in the time of Covid. Yet avoiding people at resorts may be easier than you’d think these days. Properties are not only limiting the number of guests—at Virginia’s Omni Homestead, they’re booking about half the rooms—but also limiting how many people are allowed at one time into facilities such as fitness centers. At Virginia’s Wintergreen, pool capacity at press time was capped at 75 percent. At Nemacolin in Pennsylvania, guests wanting to be alone can buy out an experience, including a round of mini-golf, a game of paintball, or a movie.

