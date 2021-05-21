Practical 3D prints: Making helpful container caps

There are countless applications for products and parts made with 3D printed molds, such as prosthetic aligners, microneedles and organ-on-a-chip devices, and even building restoration. Experimental design studio Slicelab, remotely based out of Denver and New York, specializes in digital fabrication, and offers design services in architecture and product/furniture design. Founded in 2012 by Arthur Azoulai and Diego Taccioli, the studio says that it operates “between the disciplines of art and architecture,” and has recently been researching the use of 3D printing in fabricating molds for complex concrete forms. This work resulted in a truly lovely piece of furniture called the Delicate Density Table.