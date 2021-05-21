newsbreak-logo
Practical 3D prints: Making helpful container caps

By David Gewirtz
ZDNet
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to The Fab Lab. In the video above we're going to do another practical 3D printing project. This time what we're going to look at building end caps for containers. Today we're going to learn how to make two different kinds of end caps, and these are really...

Technology3DPrint.com

Desktop 3D Printed Mold Enables Delicate Concrete Furniture

There are countless applications for products and parts made with 3D printed molds, such as prosthetic aligners, microneedles and organ-on-a-chip devices, and even building restoration. Experimental design studio Slicelab, remotely based out of Denver and New York, specializes in digital fabrication, and offers design services in architecture and product/furniture design. Founded in 2012 by Arthur Azoulai and Diego Taccioli, the studio says that it operates “between the disciplines of art and architecture,” and has recently been researching the use of 3D printing in fabricating molds for complex concrete forms. This work resulted in a truly lovely piece of furniture called the Delicate Density Table.
Lifestyleadafruit.com

FunHouse 3D Printed Stand

This simple stand is designed for the Adafruit FunHouse. It features a nice brick texture that is reminiscent to the Yellow Brick Road from The Wizard Of Oz. The stand features four M3 size mounting holes for securing the Adafruit FunHouse. It is optimized to 3D print without any support material.
Electronicsdronedj.com

Drone makers turning to superior 3D-printed UAS components

As the capabilities and popularity of drones grow among consumers and businesses users alike, unmanned aerial system (UAS) manufacturers can find it tough to keep pace with demand. As a result, many are now turning to faster 3D printing of key components. Skydio leads the UAS 3D printing charge. Companies...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

3D Printed Ferrofluid Bluetooth Speaker

In the past few years, we have covered plenty of amazing ferrofluid displays here. This 3D Printed Ferrofluid Bluetooth Speaker from DAKD Jung is also worth a look. It has a 3D printed body with a Ferrofluid music visualizer. As the maker explains in the below video, the enclosure was customized to fit the speaker. It also has a light and an electromagnetic device that processes the sound range.
Designhomecrux.com

Slicelab 3D Prints Delicate Density Table Using Concrete

Slicelab, the American multidisciplinary design studio that specializes in digital fabrication has recently unveiled a concrete table constructed using a 3D printed mold. Named Delicate Density Table, it is created in collaboration with Concrete Works and Hummingbird3D. This project seeks to form concrete in a delicate and detailed way while also being structurally rigid.
Technologythekatynews.com

Understanding the Purpose of 3D Printing

Over Time 3D printing has garnered a lot of attention around the globe. However, not everyone has a complete grasp of this magical technology. In essence, 3D printing involves the production of a physical object by printing it from a digital design. The process involves gradually adding numerous tiny layers of various types of material to create the finished product. While 3D printing technology is still evolving, it has been envisioned to be useful in […]
Technologycore77.com

Binder Jetting 3D Printing Will be a Game Changer

Binder jetting is a 3D printing process that uses inkjet print heads to deposit a liquid binding agent onto a powder bed. A thin layer of powder is spread across the build platform, and the printhead makes a pass over it, squirting its goo with precision. Then the build platform...
Technologyhackaday.com

Testing 3D Printed Worm Gears

Worm gears are great if you have a low-speed, high-torque application in which you don’t need to backdrive. [Let’s Print] decided to see if they could print their own worm gear drives that would actually be usable in practice. The testing is enlightening for anyone looking to use 3D printed gearsets. (Video, embedded below.)
Animalschemistryworld.com

3D-printed ‘digital ivory’ saves antique artworks – and maybe elephants

A synthetic material that looks identical to elephant ivory and which can be 3D printed at high resolution – dubbed ‘Digory’ for ‘digital ivory’ – has been used to restore historic artwork that included ivory made from tusks. Researchers say it will be invaluable for restoration projects – genuine elephant...
Environmenthackaday.com

3D Printed Transistor Goes Green

We’ll be honest, we were more excited by Duke University’s announcement that they’d used carbon-based inks to 3D print a transistor than we were by their assertion that it was recyclable. Not that recyclability is a bad thing, of course. But we would imagine that any carbon ink on a paper-like substrate will fit in the same category. In this case, the team developed an ink from wood called nanocelluose.
TrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Wood Products

Forust is pushing the possibilities of 3D printing with its 3D-printed wood and a process that combines two wood industry by-products (sawdust and lignin) to create high-strength, sustainable products with lifelike grains. While there are many products on the market that are wood-like, Forust sets itself apart with 3D-printed, digitally rematerialized wood.
Technology3DPrint.com

Let’s 3D Print Nozzles to Make Many Things Better

After thinking a lot about flow as a new paradigm in considering and implementing additive manufacturing (AM), I considered batteries as one of the most impactful applications to examine. Then, I looked at heat sinks as an interesting use case for AM. Now, I’m exploring nozzles. In future posts, I’ll consider heat exchangers, valves and manifolds, as well.
Beauty & FashionFurniture Today

Model No. adds 3D printed outdoor line

OAKLAND, Calif. – Model No., a company that makes 3D-printed custom furniture, has launched its first outdoor collection. “As excitement builds for the summer, outdoor dining, BBQs and gatherings will allow many to reconnect with friends and family,” said Phillip Raub, Model No. CEO. “Model No.’s latest collection includes practically designed and sustainably made pieces finally giving customers an eco-friendly option for outdoor entertainment.”
Aerospace & Defensehackaday.com

Hybrid Rocket Engine Combines Ceramic Aerospike With 3D Printed Fuel

[Integza] has worked hard over the last year, crafting a variety of types of rocket and jet engine, primarily using 3D printed parts. Due to the weaknesses of plastic, all of which conflict with the general material requirements for an engine that gets hot, he has had less thrust and more meltdowns than he would have liked. Undeterred, he presses on, now with a hybrid rocket aerospike design. The goal? Actually generating some thrust for once!
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

This startup is 3D-printing wood made from upcycled sawdust

Forust is a startup printing wood products using sawdust and other waste materials. The sawdust is imported as a byproduct from the wood industry that would otherwise goes to waste. Forust spreads out layers of specially-treated sawdust, which are then treated with a biodegradable and nontoxic binder to turn them...
Engineering3DPrint.com

How Conformal Will Change Design and 3D Printing

For over a decade, conformal cooling for molds has been an oft-cited 3D printing application. Conformal batteries are talked about periodically, as well. Sometimes you’ll see a mention of conformal antenna or things like heat sinks. So, what does conformal mean? And what effects will it have on design and manufacturing? Essentially as outlined here in my article on flow, I’ll sum up the Flow Thesis as it stands right now.
EngineeringPhys.org

Stabilizer residue in inks found to inhibit conductivity in 3D printed electronics

Inks containing metal nanoparticles are among the most commonly-used conductive materials for printed electronics. Ink-jetting layers of MNP materials allows for unpreceded design flexibility, rapid processing and 3D printing of functional electronic devices such as sensors, solar panels, LED displays, transistors and smart textiles. Inkjet 3D printing of metals typically...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

3D printed Apple TV Siri remote case holds an Apple AirTag

We’ve all lost the remote to the TV at some point and spent what felt like hours searching everything in an attempt to find it. Recently, Apple launched its AirTag devices to help users find lost items. The small AirTag devices can lead you to the exact location of anything that it can be fitted to. A seller on Etsy is offering a 3D printed Apple TV Siri remote case that is made to order $12.99.
EnvironmentDezeen

Yves Béhar 3D prints Forust homeware from reclaimed wood waste

Sawdust is mixed with a natural tree-sap binder and 3D printed into complex, swirling geometries to form this homeware collection, designed by Yves Béhar for additive manufacturing company Forust. Called Vine, the range includes a vessel, bowl, basket and tray, created using a process that Forust says is the "first...