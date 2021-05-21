newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

Gold prices settle lower, but tally 3rd straight weekly gain

By Myra P. Saefong, Mark DeCambre
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Gold futures finish lower Friday, halting a streak of six consecutive gains, which helped them tally a third weekly climb.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Pure Gold#Silver Prices#Index Futures#Stock Prices#Islamic#Sunni#Abbasid#Menahem Kahana Afp#Menahem Kahana Afp#Insignia Consultants#Federal Reserve#Graniteshares#Treasury#Btcusd#Dxy#Dow Jones Market Data#Comex#Metals Focus#June Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Commodities & Future
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up 3 weeks in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by four at 356 this week, following increases in each of the previous two weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by two to stand at 455, according to Baker Hughes. July West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher for the session. The contract was up $1.69, or 2.7%, to $63.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU Strength Likely to Continue on Dovish Fed, PCE in Focus

Gold attracts investors as Bitcoin continues to deteriorate. Money managers resume adding to their gold positions. XAU/USD has Personal consumption expenditure data in focus. Gold prices moved higher for a third consecutive week as the yellow metal continued to attract institutional and retail traders’ attention. The bullish price action comes amid a painful drop in Bitcoin, with the cryptocurrency sinking over 20% as of Friday afternoon. Investors have speculated that Bitcoin may serve as an inflation hedge, although that narrative is being put to the test, and, so far, it appears to be failing.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Set For Third Weekly Gain Amid Taper Talk

Gold prices steadied on Friday, but were on track for a third straight weekly gain as the dollar continued to trend down amid rising inflation expectations and concerns about taper talk. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,878.30 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at...
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar set for weekly loss as taper jitters subside

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The dollar hit its lowest level in four months on Friday and was set to notch a modest weekly drop as traders' concerns about taper talk in Federal Reserve minutes faded, though a pullback in commodity prices and nervousness about virus outbreaks kept losses in check.
StocksKSAT 12

Global stocks mixed after Wall St rebound breaks 3-day slump

BANGKOK – World shares were mixed Friday after a rebound on Wall Street broke a three-day losing streak. Benchmarks rose Friday in Paris, Tokyo and Sydney but fell in London and Shanghai. Investors were encouraged by the latest U.S. jobs data showing fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits, another sign...
Metal Miningfintechzoom.com

Gold Futures – Gold prices fall for the session, post a third-weekly gain

Gold settled with a loss on Friday, but tallied a gain for the third week in a row. Prices for the metal declined for the session on “weekend profit taking” as well as disappointment over gold’s “inability to break past” the key $1,900 mark, said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. However, a rise in gold exchange-traded fund demand is a “positive sign for the gold price for the week ahead.” June gold.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks end mixed, dollar makes gains on improved PMI

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday following the release of Markit's Services PMI which hit 70.2 points in May, the highest on record and ahead of expectations. The Dow Jones did best, rising 123.69 points or 0.36 percent to close at 34,207.84. The Nasdaq Composite...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks end mostly lower, with Dow, S&P 500 suffering weekly losses

Stocks ended mostly lower Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipping to a session low ahead of the closing bell as bitcoin saw renewed pressure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average , however, hung on to a gain of around 125 points, or 0.4%, to finish near 34,209, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 fell by around 3 points, or 0.1%, to close near 4,156, while the Nasdaq ended 0.5% lower near 13,471. The Dow ended the week down 0.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq remained positive for the week, up 0.3%.
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Recap: May 17 - May 21

Happy Friday, traders. Welcome to our weekly market wrap, where we take a look back at these last five trading days with a focus on the market news, economic data and headlines that had the most impact on gold prices—and may continue to into the future—as well as the charts for silver, the US Dollar and other key correlated assets.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar up for 8th straight week as speculative buying climbs

(Adds data on speculator positions) * The Canadian dollar trades in a range of 1.2027 to 1.2094 * For the week, the loonie strengthens 0.4% * Flash estimate shows Canadian retail sales falling in April * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.7% higher By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as encouraging U.S. factory data boosted the greenback, with the loonie adding to a streak of weekly gains and staying in reach of a six-year high. Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest since November 2019, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed. As of May 18, net long positions had increased to 46,112 contracts from 38,629 in the prior week. The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2055 to the greenback, or 82.95 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2027 to 1.2094. For the week, it was up 0.4%, the eighth consecutive week it has advanced, which is the longest streak since 2016. On Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, bolstered by the recent surge in prices for some of the commodities that Canada produces on prospects for global economic recovery. The reaction of markets, including bonds and copper, to the U.S. data "came to the rescue for USDCAD," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Copper fell 1.5% and the U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies after data showed U.S. factory activity gathering speed in early May. Investors have worried that the heating up of the U.S. economy could raise the outlook for inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Canadian retail sales plunged by 5.1% in April when pandemic-related restrictions were tightened, a preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada showed. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.7% higher at $63.58 a barrel as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening production. Canada's 10-year bond was nearly unchanged at 1.543%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels. XAU/USD breakout surges to multi-month highs- constructive above 1840, key resistance 1909/23. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up more than 1.5% after...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Gold bounces back amid inflation fears

Gold is back in vogue. After a selloff at the start of the year, prices have bounced 10% in less than two months. Why it matters: Gold is often seen as an inflation hedge, so its rebound signals growing concerns about whether the current round of inflation is transitory, as the Fed says it will be. Gold is also a safe haven asset for investors who want to rotate out of riskier plays.
Businesskitco.com

What's next for gold price after 'game-changing' week?

(Kitco News) This week was a "game-changer" for gold as prices climbed towards the $1,900 an ounce level while the rest of the markets saw chaotic trading, according to analysts. After a massive selloff in the crypto space, gold's appeal is back on the radar for many investors, including new...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyeing Markit US PMI Data and Symmetrical Triangle

Gold, XAU/USD, Inflation, Treasury Yields, Fed, Symmetrical Triangle - Talking Points:. Gold aimed higher as Treasury yields and the US Dollar fell. Falling commodity prices may be lowering inflation estimates. XAU/USD eyes Symmetrical Triangle for next potential move. Gold prices gained on Thursday as the anti-fiat yellow metal capitalized on...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil rallies for the session amid possible Gulf of Mexico storm, prices fall for the week

Oil futures rallied on Friday, finding support from a potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Prices still posted a loss for the week as traders continued to eye developments toward an Iran nuclear deal. The "possibility of the return on Iranian oil," pressured prices for the week, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. On Friday, however, prices got a boost from concerns about a weather system developing in the Gulf of Mexico, he said. "A tropical disturbance is a reminder that [Atlantic] hurricane season is upon us, and it seems to want to start early." Next week, oil traders are likely to "focus on the Iran deal, but also get a sense of the demand expected for the Memorial Day Holiday -- the unofficial kickoff to the summer driving season," said Flynn. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery rose $1.64, or nearly 2.7%, to settle at $63.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, fell about 2.7%, according to FactSet data.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks higher on inflation anxiety, but firm dollar caps gains

* Gold scaled over 4-month peak in previous session. * Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,893/oz- technicals (Updates prices) May 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Thursday, aided by growing U.S. inflationary pressure, although gains were curbed as the dollar rebounded and U.S. Treasury yields rose after Federal Reserve policymakers hinted at a possible shift in future policy.