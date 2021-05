LANETT — First responders throughout Chambers County were treated to a hearty barbecue lunch by the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce this week. On Monday, Executive Director Carrie Royster and her staff were at the First Baptist Church in LaFayette treating the city’s police officers, firefighters and paramedics. Also given a free barbecue lunch were volunteer firefighters throughout the county and linemen for the Tallapoosa River Electric Cooperative (TREC). Many of those guys were in for long nights Wednesday, cleaning up the damage left by a severe storm that rolled through the county. An estimated 120 people were fed at the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT event. It was catered by Rolling Rackz Barbecue of LaFayette.