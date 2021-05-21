newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mask Mandate To End Monday for All Mainers, Vaccinated or Not

By Cindy Campbell
Posted by 
Z107.3
Z107.3
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Janet Mills will drop the mask mandate on Monday, for all Mainers, but businesses can still require them. In the original decision, signed on May 14, Mills dropped the mask mandate for all vaccinated Mainers, adding a recommendation that anyone who has not been fully vaccinated continue to cover their faces. Obviously, this presents a challenge because there's really no way to know if someone is vaccinated or not. So, on Wednesday, Mills signed an executive order which clarifies that the mask mandate will be dropped for all Mainers on Monday, May 24. While the recommendation is still in place that non-vaccinated people wear face coverings, it's not mandated.

z1073.com
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Day Care#Population Health#Community Care#Vaccinated#Mainers#County Health Rankings#Vaccination#Face Coverings#Masks#Non Vaccinated People#Senior Health Care#Proof#Mortality Counts#Businesses#Customers#Governor Janet Mills#Demographics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Z107.3

Governor to Drop Mask Requirement for Fully Vaccinated Mainers

Governor Mills Announced on Friday that the state will drop the indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated Mainers. The change will become effective on May 24th, which is the same day capacity restrictions are being dropped for indoor and outdoor events. In addition, physical distancing will no longer be required in businesses like restaurants and bars, where patrons would be removing their face coverings. It's recommended that residents who are not fully vaccinated wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
Public Healthcbslocal.com

Minnesotans React To End Of Mask Mandate

Lifting the mask mandate has left some people a little conflicted. From business owners to customers, John Lauritsen shares how this latest move is going over (2:09) WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 14, 2021.
Public HealthPost-Star

Governor ends mask mandates, allows mask 'suggestions'

DENVER (AP) — Colorado will no longer require COVID-19 mask mandates and instead will allow mask “suggestions,” Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said Friday. The announcement followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's more lenient mask-wearing guidance released Thursday for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Public HealthPosted by
Q106.5

Outdoor Incentives Offered to Mainers Who Get a COVID Vaccine

The 'Your Shot to Get Outdoors' program offers gift cards, event tickets, and more to people who get the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting on Monday, people scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination are eligible to receive some pretty nice incentives, like LL Bean gift cards, or Portland Sea Dogs tickets as a reward for getting vaccinated before the summer season begins. The offer is open to adults, age 18 and over, who have not yet been vaccinated.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

SARS-CoV-2 Seropositivity Not Associated With Low Vitamin D

THURSDAY, May 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seropositivity is not associated with low vitamin D levels, according to a study published online May 19 in JAMA Network Open. Yonghong Li, Ph.D., and colleagues from Quest Diagnostics in San Juan Capistrano, California, conducted a...
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

With Mass. Mask Mandate Ending, Employers' Plans Are All Over the Map

As Massachusetts moves its reopening to May 29, businesses face a dilemma: maintain their mask-wearing mandates, or try and follow the fast-moving local and federal guidelines. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that as of May 29, the state's mask mandate for vaccinated people would be lifted, while all unvaccinated...
Duluth, MNbusinessnorth.com

Duluth mayor to end mask mandate

Effective today, May 14, Minnesota Governor Walz has lifted Minnesota's mask mandate, effective both indoors and outdoors. The order follows new CDC guidelines on face coverings. The state strongly recommends Minnesotans who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear face coverings indoors. Governor Walz office also encourages Minnesotans to follow CDC guidance and wear masks in medical settings and on public transportation, whether or not they are fully vaccinated.
Public Healthsoutheastiowaunion.com

Not all schools dropping mask mandate

School districts throughout Iowa are scrambling to adjust their mask policies after new guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday, recommending optional masking for students and staff. School boards in Fairfield, Mt. Pleasant and Washington met Monday night in special meetings to revise district policies. The results...