Banksy: Hula-hooping girl goes on display in Suffolk museum

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Banksy artwork is being put on display for the first time since it was removed from the side of a building. The hula-hooping girl mural appeared on a wall in Nottingham in October and was later claimed by the artist. It was bought by gallery owner John Brandler and...

www.bbc.co.uk
Banksy
Kaws
#Hula#Hooping#Port Talbot#Nottingham City Council#West Suffolk Council#Seasons Greetings#The Nottingham Project#Moyse S Hall Museum#Bbc News#Banksy Removal Council#Artwork#Bury St Edmunds#Building#Bike#October#England#Mr Clarke#Heritage Officer#Mr Brandler#Suffolk
