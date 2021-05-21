newsbreak-logo
Let's Celebrate International Tennessee Whiskey Day With Some More News

Nashville Scene
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSo in honor of this self-proclaimed auspicious occasion, here’s another shot or two of spirits news for you:. I apparently jumped the gun by adding a portion of the winners of the SIP Awards tasting competition in last week’s story about local spirits accolades. While Peg Leg Porker did indeed clean up with a handful of awards for various iterations of their whiskey, they weren’t the only Midstate distillery taking home hardware. Pennington Distilling Co. absolutely slayed the SIPs, winning both a Platinum and Best of Class for their single-barrel Davidson Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey plus Double Golds for their small-batch and single-barrel wheated whiskeys and small-batch bourbon. They also received Silvers for their small-batch rye and a different barrel of their bourbon. Quite the haul, all in all!

