Let's Celebrate International Tennessee Whiskey Day With Some More News

So in honor of this self-proclaimed auspicious occasion, here’s another shot or two of spirits news for you:. I apparently jumped the gun by adding a portion of the winners of the SIP Awards tasting competition in last week’s story about local spirits accolades. While Peg Leg Porker did indeed clean up with a handful of awards for various iterations of their whiskey, they weren’t the only Midstate distillery taking home hardware. Pennington Distilling Co. absolutely slayed the SIPs, winning both a Platinum and Best of Class for their single-barrel Davidson Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey plus Double Golds for their small-batch and single-barrel wheated whiskeys and small-batch bourbon. They also received Silvers for their small-batch rye and a different barrel of their bourbon. Quite the haul, all in all!