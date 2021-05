(Waite Park, MN) -- Waite Park Police are looking for three suspects in connection to a robbery and assault on Sunday night. Officers responded to the 1400-block of 7th Street South that evening to find a female victim. She told police that three men confronted her while she was exiting her vehicle, demanded her money, and hit her in the face with a gun when she screamed. They fled on foot when a nearby resident asked if she needed help. Police say the three are described as Black men in their 20s, and ask that any tips be called into the Waite Park Police Department.