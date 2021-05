BELLE FOURCHE — The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will open a new temporary exhibit June 12 and is seeking artifact loans for it. The exhibit is entitled “By the Sea, By the Sea” and will include photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz, an activity table, and books to read. Storyboards will be “snapshots” of ocean info including ocean origin stories, early sea voyages, the beginning of steamship travel, and “Her Deepness,” the woman who was the first person to walk the ocean floor. There will also be stories about the strange case of the bathtub toys inadvertently dumped in the ocean that have washed up on shores throughout the world, and an ancient shipwreck raised to be in a museum “aquarium,” where archaeologists work on it while visitors watch.