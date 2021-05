Jobs, economic growth, and inflation have been the focus as the recovery progresses. Starting with the employment picture, there are a multitude of factors that influence employment reports and impact the change in the number of jobs. These factors include labor force supply and demand, incentives to work or not, additional responsibilities such as childcare, and even seasonal adjustments to the numbers contained in the reports themselves. With so many exceptionally strong influences exerting pressure coupled with a pandemic induced decline and subsequent recovery, spasms in the monthly numbers should be expected. Still, most of the evidence suggests that we should also expect strong economic growth and higher inflation ahead.