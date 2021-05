CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — AB de Villiers won't be coming out of international retirement to play for South Africa at the Twenty20 World Cup this year. Cricket South Africa says there were discussions with the star batsman over the possibility but de Villiers has decided “once and for all that his retirement will remain final.” De Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018 while still at the top of his game but has been linked with a return to international cricket on numerous occasions. The current South African team management was open to him making a comeback for the World Cup in India in September and October.