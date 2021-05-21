Project Summertime

The AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities added Greeley, Evans and Garden City as official members, according to a United Way of Weld County news release. The goal of the AARP Network is to provide resources to people of all ages from young to old. The United Way of Weld County, through the Aging Well collaboration, has worked with these cities to join the network, making the three cities the 519th, 520th and 521st communities to join. Colorado has 15 counties or cities a part of the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities, including the newest three from Weld County.