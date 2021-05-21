Project Summertime
A company known as Projeect Summertime a specialty-food producer is considering building a new operations center in Northern Colorado and is eligible for tax incentives if the pproject goes forward. According to the Greeley Tribune,The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved a tax-incentive package Thursday for the company.It is the commission’s practice not to identify companies the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade is recruiting until incentives are accepted, a process that can take months.https://www.the Greeley Tribune/2021/05/21/specialty-food-company-eyeing-noco-for-operations-center/www.1310kfka.com