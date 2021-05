Volunteers are needed to pull weeds and sow seeds as the Jamestown Community Farm plows into its 21st year of operation. Beginning May 22, volunteers of all ages are needed from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer at the corner of Eldred Avenue and East Shore Road. For the initial startup, children under the age of 12 should be accompanied by an adult during the entire workday, and volunteers should recognize their responsibility for the welfare of their co-workers.