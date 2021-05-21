Those without OHIP can get vaccinated, no questions asked, at FCJ Refugee Centre
At the FCJ Refugee Centre, 300 people a day are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 — people who otherwise can’t get a jab. Before refugee claimants can get a shot in the arm they need help getting around a single line in the provincial booking system that asks for an OHIP number. In most cases, asylum seekers in Ontario aren’t eligible for the Ontario Health Insurance Plan and don’t have OHIP cards.www.catholicregister.org