Conrad Fisher – Homemade
My friend and colleague Craig Havighurst recently alerted me to an artist I wasn’t familiar with and I’m so glad he did! Conrad Fisher is back home in Pennsylvania now after writing and recording for a few years here in Nashville, where he’d caught the attention of Americana Lifetime Achievement producer Jim Rooney (John Prine, Bonnie Raitt, Nancy Griffth, Hal Ketchum). Conrad’s writing takes me back to the classic country songs I grew up on with a sort of stripped down presentation of them on his album, Homemade released earlier this year.www.wmot.org