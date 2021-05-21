Greeley Memorial Day Closures
With the approach of memorial Day you’ll need to know the city of Greeley will close its administrative buildings and not offer some non-emergency services on Memorial Day, May 31.Transportation services, like the Greeley-Evans Transit and the Poudre Express Regional Bus Route, will not operate on the holiday, according to a city news release. However, many of Greeley’s recreation facilities and outdoor pools will be open to the public.More information is available at greeleyrec.com.www.1310kfka.com