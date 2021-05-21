newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greeley, CO

Greeley Memorial Day Closures

1310kfka.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the approach of memorial Day you’ll need to know the city of Greeley will close its administrative buildings and not offer some non-emergency services on Memorial Day, May 31.Transportation services, like the Greeley-Evans Transit and the Poudre Express Regional Bus Route, will not operate on the holiday, according to a city news release. However, many of Greeley’s recreation facilities and outdoor pools will be open to the public.More information is available at greeleyrec.com.

www.1310kfka.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Greeley, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#City Services#Bus#Information Services#Greeley Evans Transit#Greeleyrec Com#Transportation Services#Bus#Outdoor Pools#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Greeley, COThe Tribune

Greeley Tribune Opinion: Proposed new grocery store would be important step forward for downtown Greeley

The potential opening of just about any kind of new business is almost always good news for any community. Especially in the post-pandemic world emerging around us, new businesses represent the kind of growth that we will need to bounce back from the economic impact of COVID-19 — and the kind of growth we’re all nervous will take some time to realize on a large scale.
Boulder, COReporterHerald.com

Census estimates: Larimer largest, Boulder growth slows, families flock to Weld

The latest county-level population estimates show that all four counties that comprise the Northern Front Range grew between the summers of 2019 and 2020. But while Larimer and Boulder counties were hindered by the lack of foreign migration during the pandemic, Weld County continued its growth trajectory because more families are having kids there.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
94.3 The X

5 Stores in Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley That Don’t Require Masks

If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can un-mask indoors in a handful of large retailers in Northern Colorado, as of Monday, May 17, 2021. Denver7 reported that Governor Polis dropped the State of Colorado's mask requirement, and we now have a mask 'suggestion' for those who are not fully vaccinated (businesses can still decide whether masks are required inside, and Polis asked that Coloradans please respect that). But, if you're vaxed up and ready to un-mask, here you go.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Greeley, COThe Tribune

Greeley Active Adult Center reopening on June 1 after yearlong closure

The Greeley Active Adult Center will reopen June 1 after being closed for a year due to COVID-19. “We’re excited to be reopening and serving the aging community, Tiffany Skoglund, recreation supervisor, said in a release. “We’ve certainly missed everyone over this past year, and can’t wait for patrons to come see their friends.”
Greeley, COPosted by
Greeley, Colorado

City of Greeley News Updates

May History Brown Bag on Zoom – Black Pilot Participation in World War I. For more information, media representatives should contact:. Elizabeth Kellums, planner III – historic preservation. 970-350-9222. In celebration of Historic Preservation Month this May, Greeley’s Historic Preservation Commission will sponsor a special History Brown Bag presentation noon,...
Greeley, COThe Tribune

Jim Riesberg: AARP Network designation bolsters Greeley, Evans and Garden City

This month, Greeley, Evans, and Garden City became the newest members of the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities which helps participating communities become great places to live by adopting features such as walkable streets, improved housing and transportation options, access to key services and additional opportunities for residents to participate in community activities.
Weld County, COThe Tribune

Weld County commissioners proclaim May ‘Older Americans Month’

The Weld County Board of Commissioners have proclaimed May “Older Americans Month” in honor of the county’s aging population. The commissioners want to celebrate the strength of older adults who still make contributions to the county, according to a county news release. President John F. Kennedy first designated Older Americans...
Weld County, COThe Tribune

Migrant Christmas Fiesta to award scholarships to high school seniors

Six Weld County high school seniors will be among 18 northern Colorado seniors to earn scholarships from a nonprofit organization during a private ceremony Friday in Greeley. For more than 20 years, the Migrant Christmas Fiesta has been raising money for toys and scholarships for migrant families and students in Weld County and other northern Colorado communities such as Yuma, Burlington and Fort Morgan.
Greeley, CObizwest.com

Downtown Greeley’s Currier Inn sells

GREELEY — The longtime owners of the Currier Inn in downtown Greeley have sold the bed and breakfast, but the space is expected to remain lodging. The inn at 1221 Ninth Ave. was built in 1997 and is roughly 7,300 square feet with 10 guest rooms named after historic Greeley figures. It originally operated as the Sodbuster Inn.
Greeley, COThe Tribune

Free COVID-19 vaccines available without appointment in Greeley

St. Benedict Health and Healing Ministry is partnering with Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity to provide free COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday. Residents can access the free mobile clinic — which was paid for through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity — without an appointment from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The clinic will be at the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, 2400 29th St., in Greeley.
Greeley, COFort Morgan Times

Greeley pools and splash parks open May 29

City of Greeley pools and splash parks open for the season May 29, according to an email from the city’s culture, parks and recreation department. Daily open swim times are from noon to 5 p.m. at all facilities. The May 29 opening applies to: Centennial Pool, Discovery Bay Waterpark, Island Grove Splash Park and Sunrise Splash Park.
Weld County, COThe Tribune

Weld County road construction report for May 12

The following roads are being worked on in Weld County, perhaps impacting your drive in the coming days and weeks:. Weld County Road 66, from Weld 41 to 43: Closed through Thursday for a culvert replacement. Weld 6, from Weld 13 to 19: Closed through May 21 for roadway improvements.
Greeley, COFort Morgan Times

Natural gas leak reported at Greeley shopping center

Maintenance issues appear to be the cause of a natural gas leak that led to some evacuations Wednesday at a Greeley shopping center. At 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the Greeley Fire Department tweeted they were working on a natural gas leak with Atmos Energy on the south side of the Westlake Village Shopping Center on 35th Avenue.
Berthoud, COReporterHerald.com

Study: Metro districts reduce upfront homeowner costs, add it later

Metropolitan districts, a quasi-governmental tool used by developers to finance infrastructure such as streets, utilities, water and parks for new neighborhoods, saves homeowners money up front but costs them more down the line, according to the results of a new study of the practice. The boards of Realtors in Fort...