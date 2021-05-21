newsbreak-logo
Weld County, CO

Weld County Summer School

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a focus oon reading and math approximately 250 Weld RE-4 School District students will participate in a summer school program beginning in mid-June.Weld RE-4 director of instruction Amy Heinsma said in an email this week approximately 80 elementary school-level students, 20 middle school students and 150 high school students will participate in the sessions.The invitation-only program begins June 15 and will run from 9 a.m. to noon three days a week, ending July 22.

