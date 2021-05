Prince Harry's family didn't step in when he needed their support — especially after his relationship with Meghan Markle was being attacked in the U.K. press. "I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever, it is just got met with total silence, total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling," Harry said in his new documentary series, The Me You Can't See.