New York City, NY

Cuomo apologizes for advising brother amid harassment claims

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
NEW YORK — In a statement released Thursday, CNN said it was inappropriate for news anchor Chris Cuomo to be involved in phone calls with the staff of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Washington Post reports that the CNN news anchor was involved in strategy sessions on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations against his older brother.

The Post said Chris Cuomo advised his brother not to resign in the wake of the accusations, which his brother has not done.

CNN has not disciplined its prime time anchor for being involved in the phone calls.

Chris Cuomo apologized on his show Thursday night for being involved in the calls.

"Today there are stories out there about me offering my brother advice," Chris Cuomo said Thursday on his show, Cuomo Prime Time. "Of course I do. This is no revelation. I have said it publicly, and I certainly have never hidden it."

"I'm family first, job second," he added. "But: Being a journalist and a brother to a politician is unique, and a unique challenge, and I have a unique responsibility to balance those roles."

Chris Cuomo also said on his show Thursday that he has not been involved in the reporting in the allegations against his brother on television and behind the scenes, adding that CNN has him "walled off" in the reporting process.

Andrew Cuomo has faced allegations of sexual harassment from several women in the past few months. New York's attorney general has initiated an independent investigation into the allegations, and a committee in the state assembly has launched an impeachment probe.

Cuomo has also been accused of hiding data in an attempt to cover up COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes in the state.

