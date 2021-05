At the start of the pandemic, Boris Johnson warned his Cabinet about the danger of panic. Covid-19 certainly kills, he said, but there was a real danger that the Government’s response would take more lives than the virus itself. If you discourage people from seeking healthcare, deep-freeze the economy then this, too, will cost lives. The question is how many. This point was made a few times before he decided to lock down, on 23 March. After that, it was never made again.