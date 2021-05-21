Unusual Barbell Abs Exercises to Create Solid Abs and an Iron Core

Whether you've been doing ab workouts for five weeks, five years, or this is your first one in a long time, Blogilates creator Cassey Ho created this 15-minute "Ab Fit Test" to see how strong your abs are. Don't worry if you can't get through all 50 seconds of each of these 15 bodyweight ab moves. If you can't, now you'll have something to work on and something to get better at. Ho said, "everyone is on a separate fitness journey, and there's no sense in comparing yourself to anyone else but yourself!" Use this test as a gauge, so every time you do it, you can see how much you've improved. Ho told POPSUGAR, "If you repeat the test workout itself three to four times a week for two to three weeks, I think you should be well on your way to completing the whole thing!"