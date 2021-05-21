Take Part 1 of our colour masterclass

Colour is second only to light itself when discussing the core elements of photography. The advent of colour imaging revolutionised the medium, since the capture of the colours available in the natural world is the aspect which truly sets it apart from any other art form. While black and white images have tremendous narrative properties, colour reproduction is the most honest way we have to record the world around us. It goes without saying therefore that, as advanced photographers, it is essential that we understand the best ways of shooting natural hues.