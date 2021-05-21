How Lisa Li Brought Shangri-La to New York City

If you’re familiar with Fotografiska, the branch of the Swedish photography museum whose popular New York location is in Manhattan's Flatiron District, and NeueHouse, the company that offers collaborative workspaces and cultural services in New York and Los Angeles, then news of the recent merger operated by Culture Works that combines the two art powerhouses has got you and New York City excited for new artistic possibilities. CultureWorks, having hosted a number of arts events over Frieze week in New York City, notably kicked off Frieze this past week with “Wide Awakes”, an open-source network of artists who are reimagining the future of art and its relationship with collaboration. With a conversation between Hank Willis Thomas, Larry Ossei-Mensah, and Tracey Ryans and a discussion with Gagosian director and curator Antwaun Sargent and critic and curator Emily Watlingtonthe about the latest issue of ‘Art in America’, the two events were then topped off with an intimate dinner at Neuehouse’s sister property Veronika and drinks at Chapel Bar (which is expected to re-open with a new members-only concept in June!)