New York City, NY

How Lisa Li Brought Shangri-La to New York City

By Katie Heaney, @KTHeaney
thecut.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a decade working in the fashion industry, Lisa Li was burned-out. She decided to travel to China (where she lived until her teenage years) in search of a new business venture — specifically, one that felt restorative and healthful after so many years spent with her nose to the grindstone. In a tea parlor in Shangri-La, a town in China’s Yunnan Province, Li found the flower tea that would inspire her new business: The Qi, a whole-flower tea brand. Here’s how she came to run her own business.

