Rockingham County, VA

Clerk of Court warns of another scam

wsvaonline.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clerk of Court for Rockingham County says there is another wave of scams using the cover of charging folks for not appearing for jury duty. Clerk Chaz Haywood says neither his office nor any other local law enforcement will EVER contact a person and collect any fines or costs over the phone or internet. He says anyone who gets a questionable call should immediately hang up and call the Sheriff’s Department to report the time and number showing on the caller ID.

