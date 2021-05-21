Survey: 2021 Ag Water Infrastructure — Colorado Cattlemen’s Association

This story was co-published with the Louisiana Illuminator. As far back as Fannie King, 39, can remember, there have been problems with the drinking water in Tallulah, a small city in northeastern Louisiana. King's experienced water outages, discolored water and backups that cause the water to drain slowly. “As long as I’ve been living, there’s always been a complaint about what they were going to do,” she said. “The piping system that runs through Tallulah is so old in the residential areas.”