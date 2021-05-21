newsbreak-logo
Workouts

The Basic Item That Makes My Summer Workouts So Much Better

By Maggie Lange
thecut.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“Hot Bod” is a weekly exploration of fitness culture and its adjacent oddities. It’s unavoidable: No matter how “low impact” the workout, I’m but a sweaty drip machine. Little puddles of perspiration inevitably pool on my yoga mat after I exercise. But I’m not looking around my world for problems to solve, so I never thought to check if there was anything to accommodate my sweat — until I stumbled into a solution. Last winter, I’d clocked that my yoga mat had endured three Presidential administrations and, like our democracy, was visibly cracking. On a first trip inside a store that sold more than groceries, I grabbed the only yoga mat for sale. It was cork, which is not a material that I knew yoga mats could be made out of. I guess it looks sophisticated, there’s something sort of “temperate climate” about it, something very Greek about cork material, no? I thought, and I wasn’t wrong. All my problems were about to be solved.

