We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A humidifier seems like something you might not need after the winter months, particularly as temperatures warm, and moisture in the air tends to increase (specifically outdoors). If you’re anything like me though — and dry pretty much all year long and prone to allergies — you can benefit from adding a humidifier to your setup in the off-season. My pick? The cute little Canopy humidifier, which you may have seen on Instagram or know from the brand’s collaborations on scent kits with the likes of Open Spaces and The Sill.