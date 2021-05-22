newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

No 10 fails to guarantee keeping ban on hormone-injected beef in Australia trade deal

By Rob Merrick
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IuFDQ_0a6oRAa900

No 10 has refused to guarantee that a ban on hormone-injected beef will remain in place in the trade deal with Australia , set to be sealed within weeks .

Boris Johnson ’s spokesman insisted the UK will not “compromise on our animal welfare or food standards ” – but declined, four times, to give an explicit commitment on the use of hormones.

Instead, he said only that food allowed in under future deals will “have to comply with our import requirements”, without setting out what they would be.

The words fell far short of the guarantee given, last year, by both Liz Truss , the trade secretary, and the environment secretary George Eustice – who are now locked in a fierce spat over the Australia deal.

In November, the pair wrote: “Chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef are already banned in the UK and we will not negotiate to remove that ban in a trade deal.”

Australia is known to have demanded, as far back as 2018, that Britain accepts hormone-treated beef imports as the price of a symbolic early post- Brexit trade agreement.

The practice is widespread in Australia and the EU has claimed at least one of the hormones used by cattle farmers is carcinogenic – something fiercely disputed by Canberra.

The government has guaranteed that “any changes to existing food safety legislation would require new legislation to be brought before parliament”.

But some MPs remain suspicious that changes could be made using regulations, rather than primary legislation – using so-called ‘Henry VIII powers’ to bypass MPs.

Anne McIntosh, a Conservative peer and campaigner, told The Independent : “The government must honour its commitment to keep the trust of the British people, one million of whom signed the petition calling for such a safeguard.

“That means no entry for any beef from Australia or elsewhere produced with hormones or in other ways does not meet our standards.”

Emily Thornberry , Labour’s shadow trade secretary, said: “The British people need to know whether meat imports from Australia treated with growth-promoting antibiotics and hormones will benefit from the tariff reductions the government is proposing.”

Lord Curry of Kirkharle, who carried out a landmark food review for Tony Blair, said current trade of Australian beef and lamb to the UK was small-scale.

But he warned: “A lot can change over a 15 year timetable. The much bigger issue is the precedent that is being set for future deals, particularly the US but also Brazil, Uruguay and other South American countries.”

The National Farmers Union has reacted angrily to an apparent Cabinet agreement to offer Australia a zero-tariff, zero quota trade deal, despite farmers’ fears of ruin.

Mr Johnson is believed to have given the go-ahead for the offer to be made, settling a major Cabinet row and overruling the concerns of Mr Eustice and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove .

The full removal of tariffs and quotas is only like to happen after up to 15 years – in an attempt to calm the protests of worried farming groups.

But Minette Batters, the NFU president, said: “If accurate, this will have a massive impact on British farming – and we are still waiting to hear from government.

“A tariff-free trade deal with Australia will jeopardise our own farming industry and will cause the demise of many, many beef and sheep farms throughout the UK. This is true whether tariffs are dropped immediately or in 15 years’ time.”

The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Agreement#Import Tariffs#British Trade#Eu#Beef Cattle#Conservative#Labour#Australian#South American#Cabinet Office#Nfu#Hormone Injected Beef#Meat Imports#Government#Regulations#Uk#Cattle Farmers#Britain#Parliament#Animal Welfare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Australia
Related
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

SNP urge Scottish Secretary to fight back over ‘damaging’ Australia trade deal

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack should fight back or resign over a “damaging” free trade deal with Australia which would threaten the future of Scottish farmers, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said. Ian Blackford said Scotland’s farmers and crofters would be disproportionately affected by such a deal, with the country’s beef,...
AgriculturePosted by
Daily Mail

Farmers accuse Boris Johnson of swapping Brussels rules for Brisbane by signing trade deal with Australia that would see Britain flooded with tariff-free beef

Boris Johnson has been accused of ‘swapping Brussels for Brisbane’ by signing a trade deal with Australia that will open up British markets to farmers down under. The row broke out after The Mail on Sunday revealed last weekend that International Trade Secretary Liz Truss was on the brink of signing a deal that could see tariff-free beef from Australian ranches flooding the UK market.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news – live: Patel denies claim UK had herd immunity strategy, as vaccines ‘work on India variant’

Home secretary Priti Patel has denied claims made by Dominic Cummings that the government’s original plan to deal with coronavirus was to let the virus rip through the population to spread herd immunity.When asked by Andrew Marr, on his eponymous BBC show, if the government would now admit to these accusations, Ms Patel said simply: “Absolutely not.”While telling Mr Marr she would not comment on what Mr Cummings has, or might, say, she commented that Boris Johnson had “showed great leadership at a hard time” and said the government’s only strategy has been to “put protecting the public at the...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

UK minister in charge of climate summit criticised for taking 25 flights in three months

The minister in charge of preparations for a UN climate summit has been criticised for travelling tens of thousands of miles by jet.Alok Sharma had urged people to make "small changes in the way we go about our day-to-day lives" in order to cut their carbon emissionsBut an analysis by the Daily Telegraph newspaper found that Mr Sharma took 25 flights in three months, travelling up to 73,853 miles between January 31 and May 12.The newspaper estimates that the COP 26 president's travel had an environmental footprint equivalent to around 17 tonnes of carbon.The government said that while online discussions...
AgricultureThe Guardian

‘It’s been a long time out in the cold’: Australian farmers on a UK trade deal

Fourth-generation beef producers Josie and Blair Angus have spent a lifetime developing their own branded product and exporting it around the world. The couple own four properties in Central West Queensland covering 162,000 hectares – an area slightly larger than greater London – and run a 35,000-strong herd of Angus and Belmont Red cattle. They are also in the process of building an export-accredited abattoir handling 50,000 head of cattle a year.
Worldkamcity.com

UK-Australia Trade Deal: What Are The Arguments For And Against?

The government wants to finalise negotiations over a free-trade agreement with Australia by early June. It has long argued the UK’s ability to strike its own trade deals around the world is one of the big benefits of Brexit. But British farmers fear it could threaten their livelihood. Read the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news: UK cases up 10.5 per cent in a week as 50 million vaccine milestone passed

New coronavirus cases across the UK have risen by around 10.5 per cent in the past seven days when compared with the previous week, analysis of government data shows.Health officials recorded 17,410 cases between 16 and 22 May, up from the 15,762 logged from 9-15 May – a difference of 1,648 – or 10.5 per cent.Meanwhile, the NHS announced that more than 50 million vaccine doses have now been given in England. The vaccination rollout continues with people aged 32 and 33 now being invited to receive a jab in England, and the UK-wide total nearing 60 million.Earlier, the...
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

Poots opposed to zero tariff Australia trade deal

A zero tariff, zero quota trade deal between the UK and Australia would damage Northern Ireland’s beef and sheep trade, Stormont’s agriculture minister has warned. Edwin Poots, who is the incoming leader of the DUP, said the prospect of such an agreement posed a “high level of risk” to farmers across the UK.
Australialedburyreporter.co.uk

Liz Truss in talks with Australia as trade deal edges closer

UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has held talks with her Australian counterpart as the two countries edged closer to a free trade deal. The Department for International Trade (DIT) confirmed Ms Truss spoke by telephone to Dan Tehan rising amid concern among British farmers that full liberalisation would see them severely undercut by their Australian rivals.
Economyledburyreporter.co.uk

Australia trade deal negotiations continuing, Number 10 says

Downing Street has said “negotiations are still ongoing” amid reports the Cabinet is in agreement over a planned trade deal with Australia. The Sun reported Prime Minister Boris Johnson will offer Australia a 15-year transition to a zero-tariff, zero-quota trade pact, with the BBC reporting it was understood a Cabinet row over the matter had been resolved on Thursday night at Number 10.
AustraliaPosted by
The Independent

Brexit news – live: No 10 fails to rule out lifting hormone-injected beef ban as part of Australia deal

No 10 has refused to rule out the possibility that hormone-injected beef will be exported from Australia to the UK as part of a free trade deal between the countries.The prime minister’s spokesperson did not give a commitment on the issue, simply saying that the UK will not “compromise on our animal welfare or food standards” and that imported produce will need to “comply with our import requirements”. This comes amid reports that Boris Johnson’s government is ready to offer Australia a zero-tariff, zero-quota trade deal – despite opposition from cabinet ministers and British farmers’ fears of ruin from...
Energy IndustryWenatchee World

In climate push, G7 agrees to stop international funding for coal

LONDON — The world’s seven largest advanced economies agreed on Friday to stop international financing of coal projects that emit carbon by the end of this year, and phase out such support for all fossil fuels, to meet globally agreed climate change targets. Stopping fossil fuel funding is seen as...
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

Australian Students Fired Up Over Prime Minister’s Budget For Gas

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian students will voice their anger at the federal government’s cheques for the gas industry by taking to the streets to strike. May 21 marks the first “School Strike 4 Climate” in Australia since the coronavirus pandemic. The students have long called for a plan for net-zero...
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: G7 ministers agree new steps against fossil fuels

The world's major nations have taken further significant steps to help limit climate change. G7 environment ministers have agreed that they will deliver climate targets in line with limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C. That's far more ambitious than the previous 2C maximum. Ministers also agreed to stop...
WorldBirmingham Star

Australia-UK trade deal can help spur post-pandemic recovery

When Australia and the UK began discussing a free trade agreement in 2020, they issued a joint statement with remarkably similar objectives. It now seems that a meeting of minds is imminent. The countries' shared language, history and similar legal systems mean a deal should be relatively easy to finalise....