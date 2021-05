The European Commission has signalled that it wants to use its net zero emissions target to stimulate a post-pandemic economic recovery. The institution revised its industrial strategy earlier this month with a special mention of solar PV, and has backed an initiative to support the build-out of a domestic manufacturing sector. Solar distributor BayWa r.e. said earlier this month it had an “unusually strong” start to the year thanks to rising demand for modules in Europe. Trade association SolarPower Europe has said that 2020 was the strongest growth period for solar capacity in almost a decade, with 18.7GW of installations added, led by Germany and the Netherlands.