newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Sound and vision: Dovetail Orchestra scores short films by female directors

By Michael Abatemarco
Santafe New Mexican.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dovetail Orchestra returns after a two-year hiatus to present live musical accompaniment for the film program Resounding Silents. The orchestra partners with SITE Santa Fe for the presentation, providing an array of original scores for a night of silent shorts directed by women. The films range from the early years of cinema into the 21st century, highlighting the work of directors Germaine Dulac, Cleo Madison, Lotte Reiniger, and Maya Deren. The program includes contemporary shorts by Deborah Fort and other local filmmakers. Dovetail’s performance will be composed mainly of female musicians, and they’ll present new material prior to the start of the screenings. The event takes place at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at the Motorama at the Santa Fe Downs (27475 W. Frontage Road, Santa Fe). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This is an all-ages event. Purchase tickets ($2 through $12) at holdmyticket.com/event/373171.

www.santafenewmexican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lotte Reiniger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Female Directors#Films#Female Filmmakers#Women Directors#Dovetail Orchestra#Motorama#Santa Fe Downs#Site Santa Fe#Female Musicians#Sound#Original Scores#Vision#Cinema#Contemporary Shorts#Silent Shorts#Directors Germaine Dulac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Los Alamos County, NMladailypost.com

Anne Hillerman Reads Her New Book Stargazer May 27

Santa Fe author Anne Hillerman reads from Stargazer, her new book, Thursday May 27 at Los Alamos County Library System. Register HERE or on the events page and calendar of the library website: www.losalamoslibrary.org. This presentation will be live-streamed via zoom. Murder, deception, Navajo tradition, and the stars collide in...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Night visions: an evening viewing of 'Altered Light'

Sunday, May 16, marks the 61st anniversary of physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman’s first successful experiment with laser technology. In commemoration of that historic event, UNESCO sponsors an annual International Day of Light to highlight the role that light plays in science, art and culture, and education through a series of global programs and events. On the eve of the International Day of Light, Currents 826 (826 Canyon Road, 505-772-0953, currentsnewmedia.org) invites the public for an evening viewing of its light-themed spring exhibition, Altered Light.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Trails beckon while knee grumbles

I knew it was a good hike when my knee started to hurt. As I marched through a slightly hidden path nestled in the Valles Caldera National Preserve with The New Mexican’s resident Sherpa, Matt Dahlseid, walled in by towering cliff sides and enticed by the slow pitter-patter of a nearby stream, the all too familiar throb began to radiate through my right knee.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Elizabeth Hahn at El Zaguán

In her quirky signature style, which she calls “rococo a go-go,” Santa Fe painter Elizabeth Hahn renders figures with patterned dresses, which she sets against backdrops of natural and domestic settings that often feature elaborate mosaics of color and geometry. Her solo exhibition, Feet Don’t Fail Me Now, features 16 acrylic paintings created right before or during the COVID-19 pandemic. They detail the imagined travels of fictional female subjects. She paints her subjects from the neck down, focusing on their lower limbs, either barefoot or bedecked in heels and cowboy boots. The figures traverse a variety of environments, including cityscapes, landscapes, stairs, and strikingly patterned dance floors. The exhibition is currently on view and continues through May 28 in the sala gallery at El Zaguán and online.
Santa Fe, NMPosted by
outsidemagazine

The Story Behind the Forrest Fenn Treasure Hunt

A decade ago, Santa Fe art dealer Forrest Fenn filled a box with a box with treasure, placed it somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, then published a poem containing clues to its location. Thousands of searchers would go looking for the loot, and five of them would die in the process before it was discovered last year. Nobody has followed this saga more closely than journalist Daniel Barbarisi, who broke the news of how the treasure was found and is now coming out with a book about the hunt, Chasing the Thrill. In this episode, our former host, Peter Frick-Wright, who published his own feature about the chase in 2015, digs deep with Barbarisi on the story that captured the world.