BUCYRUS—Simon Singer, 45, currently incarcerated in the Crawford County Jail, appeared in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday for a final pre-trial. Singer was originally charged with one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree punishable with up to 8 years in prison, and an additional count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree punishable with up to 12 months in prison.