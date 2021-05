1. Marvel teases 10 upcoming movies in 1 gigantic, jam-packed trailer. What's better than one movie trailer? Ten movie trailers rolled into one. On Monday, Marvel released a surprisingly revealing sizzle reel for 10 of its Phase 4 movies, including the studio's first feature film since 2019, July's Black Widow. Additionally, Marvel revealed the first look at Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao's Eternals. The teaser also showed that the upcoming Black Panther sequel won't be recasting Chadwick Boseman's role following his death, and will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while the new Captain Marvel sequel will be called The Marvels, and likely star both Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel. Marvel's sizzle reel ends with text on screen that reads "see you at the movies" — though the first of the upcoming films, Black Widow, will also be available on streaming. [Marvel, The Week]