Enjoy cooler than usual temperatures
The rain we received overnight has left the state, and now we are drying out once again. Temperatures are cooler than normal for the next couple of days thanks to a low-pressure system, which is also kicking up the winds statewide. There are Red Flag Warnings in northwest Arizona and southeast Arizona as dry conditions are up against sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. These warnings are expected to expire after 8 p.m. Friday night.www.azfamily.com