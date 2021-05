Vandebilt Catholic’s girls track and field team made history at the LHSAA Class 4A state championship meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Complex in Baton Rouge on Saturday. The Lady Terriers won the Class 4A state outdoor track championship. It was their first state title ever in outdoor track and field. They had two state runner-up titles to their name in school history but Saturday was the first time they ever stood on top of the LHSAA's winners podium as state champions.