newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

This is the Hottest Place on Earth – New Research Details

By Georgia Nica
healththoroughfare.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs new research emerges, we find out that Death Valley is no longer the hottest place on Earth. Not just one but two places actually dethroned it. A new temperature record has surpassed the record of 56.7 degrees Celsius (134.1 degrees Fahrenheit), and as per researchers’ findings, setting foot in these places is the worst.

www.healththoroughfare.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonoran Desert#Antarctica#Extreme Temperatures#Weather Data#Air Temperature#Climate Research#The Coldest Place#Celsius#Surface#Ground Temperatures#Fire Temperatures#Research Insights#Remote Landmasses#Mountains#Climate Change#Weather Stations#Heating#North America#Blame Researchers#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Related
WildlifePosted by
SlashGear

Researchers discover that sharks use Earth’s magnetic fields for navigation

A group of researchers has discovered something very interesting about sharks. The scientists discovered the first solid evidence that sharks rely on magnetic fields in their long-distance journeys across the ocean. Sharks aren’t unique in this capability; sea turtles have been long known to rely on magnetic signatures to navigate thousands of miles to the beaches where they were hatched. Until now, the team says it has been unknown how sharks manage to navigate during migration to their target locations successfully.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Venus Flyby Reveals Low-Frequency Radio Signal Detected in The Planet's Atmosphere

During a close flyby of the planet Venus in July 2020, NASA's Parker Solar Probe detected something odd. As it dipped just 833 kilometers (517 miles) above the Venusian surface, the probe's instruments recorded a low-frequency radio signal - a telltale sign that Parker had skimmed through the ionosphere, a layer of the planet's upper atmosphere. This was the first time an instrument had been able to record direct in situ measurements of Venus' upper atmosphere in nearly three decades, and the data recorded gives us a new understanding of how Venus changes in response to cyclic changes in the Sun. "I was...
TechnologyPosted by
Simplemost

Google Earth Time Lapse Feature Lets You See The Planet Change Over The Last 40 Years

If you have ever been curious about how much Las Vegas has grown since the 1980s or what Alaskan glaciers looked like in 1999 compared with today, Google Earth can take you on a virtual aerial trip down our planet’s memory lane. According to a Google blog post, Google Earth time lapse is the biggest update to Google Earth since 2017. You can use it to view areas of the earth at different points in time during the past 37 years.
Aerospace & DefenseMIT Technology Review

A Chinese rocket is falling back to Earth—but we don’t know where it will land

Last week, China successfully launched Tianhe-1, the first part of its new space station, to be completed before the end of 2022. A week later, the mission is still making huge waves—and not in a good way. The core booster from the Long March 5B rocket that launched Tianhe-1 ended up in an uncontrolled orbit around Earth. It is expected to fall back to Earth this weekend, with current estimates suggesting it will begin reentry between 2:13 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday and 8:13 a.m. Sunday. That’s such an enormous window that no one has any idea where it will land.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Sees Tides Under the Ocean’s Surface [Video]

Internal tides, or internal waves, can reach hundreds of feet underneath the ocean surface, but might only be a few inches high on the surface. Even though they’re underwater, NASA can see these tides from satellites. They provide oceanographers with a unique way to map and study the much larger internal water motion.
Astronomybiologyreporter.com

Scientists want to place the radio telescope on the other side of the moon

A group of scientists wants to place the radio telescope on the other side of the moon. why?. A group of scientists has a plan to help radio astronomers delve deeper into the past in the universe. The radio telescope, which will be positioned on the far side of the moon, will help the whole thing. The concept is known as the Lunar Crater Radio Telescope. The program collected 500 thousand. And it entered the second phase of NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts Program. This means that it may become a reality in the future.
Astronomykiss951.com

NASA Says We Have No Way To Stop An Asteroid From Hitting Earth

It’s a scary thought, but if a giant asteroid were to head directly toward the Earth, NASA says that we have no way to stop it, according to The Independent. NASA and other space agencies conducted a week-long exercise, which concluded that even with a six-month advance notice, current capabilities could not prevent a catastrophe.
EnvironmentIFLScience

Step Aside Death Valley, The Hottest Surface Temperature On Earth Is Actually Here

If you ask people where the hottest place on Earth is, most will reply “Death Valley". However, that’s not necessarily true. Furnace Creek in California’s Death Valley holds the official record for the highest air temperature on the planet, clocking a scorching 56.7°C (134.1°F) on July 10, 1913. While some dispute the validity of the temperature recording (and even if they do, the next record-breaker is still Furnace Creek just nine days earlier), that’s the official hottest temperature according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
Aerospace & Defenseamicohoops.net

A new way to “talk” to Earth from space

NASA plans to launch this summer Technological demonstrator of laser communication from space denominado LCRD (Laser Communication Relay View). With the increasing human and robotic presence of NASA in space, missions can take advantage of a new way to “talk” to the Earth that greatly speeds up the process of transmitting data. As reported by the space agency.
Earth ScienceThe Guardian

How melting glaciers have accelerated a shift in Earth’s axis

The axis of the Earth has shifted and moved the locations of the north and south poles. The poles have always wandered very gradually on the globe but in 1995 the north pole turned away from Canada towards Russia and accelerated over the next 15 years, 17 times faster than the previous 15 years.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

How to photograph June's solar eclipse from North America and Europe

The northern hemisphere is about to get a solar eclipse. A rare celestial event where a New Moon slips precisely between the Earth and the Sun, what happens on 10 June, 2021 will look drastically different depending on your location on the planet. From some locations this eclipse will look like a dramatic ‘ring of fire’ around the Sun with an annular eclipse, though most of North America, the Arctic, Europe and Russia will see a partial solar eclipse.
AstronomyWHNT-TV

Earth under Geomagnetic Storm Watch on Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Planet Earth is under a Geomagnetic Storm Watch on Sunday and, luckily, that isn’t as scary as it sounds. In fact, some people in these situations pack up and hop on a plane — not to flee to safety, but to view the beautiful result: auroras or the Northern Lights.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

São Tomé Island Has Two Species of Caecilians Found Nowhere Else on Earth

Research adds evidence to century-long scientific debate and reveals how volcanic activity may have driven divergence of the limbless amphibians. The Gulf of Guinea islands harbor an abundance of species found nowhere else on Earth. But for over 100 years, scientists have wondered whether or not a population of limbless, burrowing amphibians — known as caecilians — found on one of the islands is a single or multiple species. Now, a team of researchers from the California Academy of Sciences and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History has contributed the strongest evidence to date that there is not one, but two different species of caecilians on São Tomé island. Their findings, published today (May 10, 2021) in Molecular Ecology, also suggest that volcanic activity may have led to the divergence of the species.
ScienceHISTORY.com

5 of the Most Significant Impact Craters in North America

There are roughly 180 known impact craters worldwide and fully a third of them—including some of the biggest—are located in North America. These massive blast zones were formed by meteors, asteroids and comets that slammed into the earth’s surface with a force many times greater than today’s most powerful nuclear bombs. One of those impacts, dating roughly 66 million years ago on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, triggered the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs.