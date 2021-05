Tyler Roberts has been told he can take his career on to the next level by quitting Leeds United this summer and linking up with Steve Bruce at Newcastle. The Wales international has endured a stop-start spell since signing for Leeds from West Brom back in January 2018. This season, however, he has fared slightly better and, having waited for his chance, has muscled his way into Marcelo Bielsa’s side. Indeed, Roberts has made 14 starts for Leeds in the Premier League, adding 12 more off the bench.