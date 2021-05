Tottenham Hotspur’s manager search continues as the end of the season rapidly approaches. Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve gone through a series of managers we feel would either be a good fit for Spurs or have been linked in some way to the job while we wait for smoke signals to come out of Hotspur Way. Today, Alasdair Gold has confirmed that Spurs have narrowed the list and it’s time to hold some serious talks.