Books in Brief: How to Become a Planet; Loyalty

By Jean Westmoore
Buffalo News
 21 hours ago

How to Become a Planet by Nicole Melleby; Algonquin Books for Young Readers, 288 pages ($16.95). Ages 9 to 12. Nicole Melleby, author of "In the Role of Brie Hutchins," offers a sensitive, pitch-perfect portrayal of a girl battling depression and anxiety disorder the summer before 8th grade in this excellent novel for middle-grade readers.

