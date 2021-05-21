Sounds Like a Young Fennec Shand Will Show Up in ‘The Bad Batch’

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThose that have been following The Mandalorian already known at least a bit about Fennec Shand, since she’s shown what she can do and has managed to ally with Boba Fett, which is a smart move in a galaxy that still boasts plenty of bounty hunters that are always looking to cut out the competition. It would appear that The Bad Batch, the Disney+ show featuring a group of experimental clones that are far different from the rest of them, will be featuring a younger version of Fennec. Some folks might wonder what the difference is, but it’s easy enough to explain since The Bad Batch is taking place during the final days of the Clone Wars, after Order 66 when the Jedi have been decimated and the clones are slowly but surely being seen an expense that’s no longer needed. In The Mandalorian, Fennec is already a seasoned and hardened bounty hunter that has plenty of experience and is one of the deadliest fighters in the galaxy, but that’s also a decade or so after Return of the Jedi, many years after the Clone Wars. The Bad Batch will feature a younger version of Fennic that will reportedly be a lot more brash, cocky, and not nearly as experienced as she would one day become. How the clones will end up meeting her, if they do, is hard to say since there are a few different ways it could happen. One has to think that the clones are on the run and are still considered the property of the Empire, not to mention that they’re dissenters that didn’t adhere to Order 66, apart from one of their number, Crosshair. It would be kind of interesting to see if Crosshair and Fennec meet up somehow since Fennec was seen in The Mandalorian to be a skilled sniper, and Crosshair is, so far, the best sniper in The Bad Batch.

