Best Cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021)

We've been enjoying our fair share of iPad deals over the last few weeks, but now that that 2021 iPad Pro release date is just around the corner, retailers are offering some stunning prices in efforts to move stock of the previous model. This is best exemplified in this 11-inch iPad Pro, now available for just £599.97 (was £769). That's the first time a 2020 iPad Pro has dropped below £600, and the lowest price we've ever seen on this model.