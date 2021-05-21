newsbreak-logo
Resident Evil Village Developer Video Reveals How COVID-19 Impacted Development

By Kazuma Hashimoto
Siliconera
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has released a new video to the Resident Evil YouTube Channel, detailing the development of Resident Evil Village. This includes how COVID-19 impacted the development, which at one time brought the process to a complete stop. Director Morimasa Sato explains some of the hurdles the team had to overcome. Sato and other members of the development team also dive into how certain mechanics needed refinement for this entry in the series.

