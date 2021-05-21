Resident Evil Village Developer Video Reveals How COVID-19 Impacted Development

You’ve probably noticed the strange model containing a crimson skull in Dimitrescu Castle merchant’s room in Resident Evil Village. This is a minigame. Completing the minigame will reward you with the skull at the bottom, which can be sold as treasure. Since you want to have every last coin you can get your hands on, this is a very good thing. But what do you need to even access this? Well, you have to use a ball. Luckily, the one we need is close by.