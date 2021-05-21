newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

This Is the Average Retirement Age in Your State, According to Data

By Paul Thompson
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Is the Average Retirement Age in Your State, According to Data. While the official retirement age in the United States is 67—when Social Security kicks in—people are retiring earlier than that in all 50 states, according to a new study from financial site GoBankingRates. The study, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and several other reputable sources, determined that it takes at least $1 million to retire comfortably in 49 states, while in Hawaii, a comfortable retirement requires approximately $2 million in the bank. With that in mind, read on to discover if you're on track to enter your golden years around the average retirement age in your state.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#U S Census Bureau#Average Age#Data#The U S Census Bureau#United States#Bank#Best Life#Golden Years#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyInside Nova

Data: Average wages way up (but not really) in region, nation

What happens when large, and largely low-paid, sectors of the economy are derailed by a pandemic? Average wages rise to the stratosphere. It’s largely a statistical anomaly, and doesn’t mean those keeping their jobs saw big boosts in pay – if they saw any at all – but the average weekly wage in the fourth quarter of 2020 was up 13 percent from a year before to $1,339, according to new data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Women's Healthbizjournals

Did Covid lead to a baby boom? Not according to Census data

For those who thought the pandemic might result in more babies being born – that doesn't appear to be the case. The number of births in most states decreased in 2020 as compared to 2019, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau population estimates. In an Associated Press analysis of...
Oklahoma City, OKOKC VeloCity

OKC ranks third in the nation for lowest retirement age

Spending one’s entire life in the office is far from the norm for Oklahoma residents. Though the national average retirement in the United States today is 64 years old, Oklahoma’s average retirement age sits two years earlier at 62. Oklahoma’s average retirement age was ranked as the 3rd-lowest average retirement...
Economymoneytalksnews.com

35% of Older Americans Fail This Basic Retirement Test

Social Security is the cornerstone of retirement for millions of people. Yet, Americans remain largely ignorant of key aspects of how this program works, a new survey has found. More than one-third (35%) of near-retirees ages 55 to 65 know so little that they failed a basic knowledge quiz about...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Richest Zip Code in Your State, Data Shows

No matter where you live in the United States, there are certain neighborhoods, cities, and small communities that are wealthier than others. And while you may think you know the areas of your state—or even the country—that have the most money, the results of a recent study conducted by GO Banking Rates just might surprise you. Using the most recent data from the United States Census Bureau, the financial site analyzed the median household incomes in all 50 states to determine the richest zip code in your state. They range from tiny rural communities to major metropolises. Read on to discover the wealthiest place in your state.
Personal FinanceFOXBusiness

3 Social Security strategies to bankroll your retirement

Do you expect Social Security to cover the bulk of your senior living expense? If you save diligently for many years, you may amass enough of a nest egg to rely less heavily on Social Security. But if you don't manage to do that, those benefits could become a major income source -- one you need to maximize as much as possible. With that in mind, here are a few key strategies to employ so you get the most from Social Security.
JobsPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Deadliest Job in America, According to Data

For those of us who make our living sitting in front of a computer screen for hours on end each day, rarely—OK, never—are we putting our physical lives at risk while performing our jobs. Outside of a sore back or the threat of developing poor posture, it's pretty safe to say that wondering if we'll make it through the day alive is probably not a common thought any of us have while working behind a desk. But for countless other people, the threat of serious physical harm—and, yes, even death—is an all too real concern when performing their daily job responsibilities. And to find out where that threat is most prevalent, we consulted the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to see which civilian occupation had the most annual fatal work injuries per capita*. Read on to discover the deadliest job in America, and if yours is on the list, please take extra caution the next time you clock in.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

NM ties for third-highest unemployment rate in nation

New Mexico’s unemployment rate held relatively steady again in April, continuing a trend of slow job growth even as the state begins to loosen restrictions related to the pandemic. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 8.2% last month, tied with New York for the third-highest rate in the...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 4 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Conditions are continuing to improve in the fight against COVID-19 in the U.S. Despite a sudden decline in daily vaccinations, a short national spike in cases appears to have turned around, with numbers dropping this week across the country. But not everywhere has been so fortunate: According to data from The Washington Post, a few states are still seeing significant COVID surges right now that defy the national trend. Read on to see which places are being hit the hardest, and for more on what fighting COVID going forward might look like, Moderna CEO Says There Could Be a Big Difference in Your Next Vaccine.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State tells businesses: You must ‘verify’ vax records of customers

In private businesses, ‘vaccinated individuals will be required to show their vaccine cards’. They’re here! The COVID-19 “vaccine passports” that have been discussed so much are becoming a reality in Oregon. The state has mandated that all businesses, employers and churches must continue to enforce a mask requirement unless they...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

What’s the Best Age to File for Social Security?

When it comes to signing up for Social Security, you have options. You can file at full retirement age, or FRA, which is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on your year of birth, and collect the full monthly benefit you're entitled to based on your earnings history. Or, you could delay your filing past FRA and score an 8% boost to your benefits for each year you hold off, up until the age of 70.