Barstool racing and other strange motorsports you didn't know existed

There are lots of perks that come with living life in the spotlight. One of the downsides, however, is the fact that your worst moments are often put on display for the world to see. This is something that Kat Stickler is currently dealing with after news broke that she and her husband, Mike, would be getting a divorce. The news came as a big blow their massive online following because their relationship had become a major part of their brand. Despite the end of the relationship, Kat seems to be ready and willing to keep moving forward and creating content that millions of people have come to love her for. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kat Stickler.