Kenosha, WI

Today's events for Friday, May 21

By Liz Snyder
Kenosha News.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Bike to Work Day, so get rolling! Remember to wear your helmet and obey all traffic laws. The comedy “Doublewide, Texas” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players’ production runs Friday-Sunday (May 21-23). Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students. Buy tickets online at rhodecenter.org. Note: Audience members will be socially distanced in the theater and must wear masks.

www.kenoshanews.com
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

Opera program is Sunday at Carthage

The final performance in Carthage College’s Performing Arts Series “Opera ‘Round K-Town” is 3 p.m. Sunday. This performance in Siebert Chapel will feature three guest artists from the Kenosha Opera Festival: Keely Futterer, Stephen Hobe and Carthage graduate Nicholas Huff. The performance will also feature three opera students from Carthage...
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

Flowers by Joseph is closing after 60 years

Flowers by Joseph Inc., the north side Kenosha florist shop that made holidays a special customer treat for 60 years, is closing at the end of the month. Operated by the Cucunato family, Flowers by Joseph, 4437 22nd Ave., began a liquidation sale in April on glassware, silks, ribbons, plush and gift items.
Wisconsin StateKenosha News.com

Taste of Wisconsin in Kenosha rescheduled to 2022

The Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha has rescheduled this year’s Taste of Wisconsin festival to July 29-31 of 2022. Concerns about staging the event due to COVID, which forced the cancellation of the 2020 festival as well, let to the decision. The 2019 Taste of Wisconsin had over 28,000 in attendance and festival planners found it extremely difficult to be able to assure the safety of volunteers and festival-goers, especially taking into consideration the uncertainty of what would be required to have a safe festival this year.
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

WATCH NOW: Stay safe but stay busy! Local events heating up

As we head into the middle of May, local events continue to heat up, along with the weather. We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about:. Downtown markets. Every Saturday,...
Texas StateKenosha News.com

WATCH NOW: "Doublewide Texas" opening May 14 at Lakeside Players

For Katie Gray, the comedy “Doublewide Texas” isn’t just the latest show she’s directing for Kenosha’s Lakeside Players. It’s also a welcome return to live shows. “It’s so great to be back in the theater,” she said over coffee Tuesday afternoon at The Buzz in Downtown Kenosha. “It’s been really fun to have a little normalcy in our lives.”
Kenosha, WIdowntownkenosha.org

Premier Event: Downtown Kenosha Wine Walk

Come join Downtown Kenosha, Inc. to enjoy our first Main Street Wine Walk!. Walk around beautiful downtown Kenosha – or hop on and off our rubber wheel trolley as you stop in over 20 participating locations for wine tastings, food samplings, and shopping experiences. And continue to enjoy shopping, dining,...
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

UW-Parkside to graduate its largest class ever on Saturday

The largest class in UW-Parkside history of more than 566 students is set to graduate Saturday with the 52nd annual Spring Commencement ceremonies. Because of COVID-19, the school has announced both a virtual and in-person schedule for the commencement, which kicks off at 9 a.m. with messages from Chancellor Debbie Ford and Provost Rob Ducoffe.
