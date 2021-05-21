Today's events for Friday, May 21

The Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha has rescheduled this year’s Taste of Wisconsin festival to July 29-31 of 2022. Concerns about staging the event due to COVID, which forced the cancellation of the 2020 festival as well, let to the decision. The 2019 Taste of Wisconsin had over 28,000 in attendance and festival planners found it extremely difficult to be able to assure the safety of volunteers and festival-goers, especially taking into consideration the uncertainty of what would be required to have a safe festival this year.