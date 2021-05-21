Today's events for Friday, May 21
It’s Bike to Work Day, so get rolling! Remember to wear your helmet and obey all traffic laws. The comedy “Doublewide, Texas” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players’ production runs Friday-Sunday (May 21-23). Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students. Buy tickets online at rhodecenter.org. Note: Audience members will be socially distanced in the theater and must wear masks.www.kenoshanews.com