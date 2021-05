Pac-12 Networks' Brian Webber and Natasha Watley takes a closer look at UCLA softball's 4-0 win over Stanford on Friday night in Los Angeles. As she has been so often this season, Bruins starter Rachel Garcia was sensational, throwing a complete game shutout while allowing just three hits. The Bruins jumped out to a two-run lead on RBI singles from Alyssa Garcia and Kelli Godin in the second inning. Aaliyah Jordan provided an insurance run in the sixth with a gargantuan opposite field homer. Stanford's Alana Vawter (four innings, two earned runs) did well to contain the Bruins offense but took the loss as UCLA won its ninth in-a-row.